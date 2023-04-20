Escaped inmate spotted by citizen, held at gunpoint until deputies could arrest him

The Newton County Sheriff’s said an inmate who escaped custody in an unmarked police car Thursday afternoon was recaptured after a private citizen spotted him and held him at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.

The Sheriff’s office said Tyler Morgan, a City of Covington inmate worker, escaped while working at the Covington Police Department facility.

He took off in one of CPD’s grey For Crown Victoria patrol vehicles.

At some point, Morgan got out of the vehicle and ran. Deputies searching for him on foot until he was caught.

Morgan has been in jail since January on a probation violation for a burglary conviction.

“We want to thank GSP, Henry County PD, and Covington PD for assisting us in this search,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Additionally, we want to thank the community for getting involved and helping us catch him.”