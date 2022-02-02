Deputies searching for ‘at least two suspects’ in deadly carjacking of 78-year-old man, sheriff says

Investigators are looking for at least two suspects in the carjacking incident at a CVS that left a 78-year-old man dead, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Tuesday.

After the suspects shot Uken Lloyd Cummings and stole his car keys, they backed up over him twice with his own car as they fled the scene, Mina said.

“We’re not really sure what’s going on inside someone’s head when they need to shoot anyone, for that matter, but a 78-year-old man,” Mina said. “That’s part of the investigation.”

Cummings’ stolen vehicle is in the possession of Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office and they are increasing the reward from $5,000 to $10,000, Mina said.

Mina called the incident a “tragedy” but an “anomaly”.

“Crime in Orange County is down and homicides in Orange County are down,” Mina said. “We have cars patrolling around Pine Hills 24-hours-a-day seven days a week.”

The carjacking happened at a CVS at the intersection of Silver Star Road and N. Powers Drive on Sunday just after 3 p.m. Cummings died later at an Orlando hospital.

Cummings, a father of four and grandfather to 10, was a retired New York City security guard who recently lost his wife.

