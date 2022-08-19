Deputies searching for man accused of raping woman in middle of afternoon at Troup County church

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect who deputies are connecting to an Aug. 9 rape at a church.

Deputies say the incident occurred at 2 p.m. at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway.

The woman said she was entering the church’s driveway when a man driving a dark blue pick-up approached her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say the man kept asking her if she needed a ride, and when she refused, the man sped off on Roanoke Road towards Fling Road.

The man then quickly returned to the parking lot and attempted to grab the victim. As she continued to walk away from the man, he grabbed her from behind and raped her, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not identified the victim.

Those who believe they know who the suspect depicted is or are familiar with the description of the truck are asked to contact our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: