Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $80,000 watch from Augusta jewelry store

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say stole an $80,000 watch from an Augusta business.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, deputies responded to SD Jewelers on Wrightsboro Road for a theft.

The manager of the business told deputies a store employee took an Audemars Piguet watch that was "iced out" with diamonds, worth $80,000, out of the showcase to allow a man to try it on, according to an incident report.

Once the employee put the watch on the man's wrist, he turned and ran out of the business, according to the report. Mall security told deputies they only had a video of the man running out of the store.

