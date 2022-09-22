Deputies searching for man they say assaulted worker inside Fulton County Courthouse
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County Courthouse.
Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse.
The man is described as a Black male with medium complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a muscular build and has a short haircut.
He was last wearing light blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
The Fulton County Sheriff Office says there is an active search for the man around the Justice Center Complex.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
We have a reporter at the courthouse working to learn more about how the attack happened, for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.
