Deputies searching for man who broke into car, stole gun in Coweta County
Coweta County deputies are searching for a man they say broke into a car and stole a gun.
Surveillance video from a house on Spear Circle in Senoia shows the man walk onto the property around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man can then be seen breaking into the car and rifling through it before finding and stealing a Taurus handgun.
Deputies say they believe that the man is local to the area and could live in the Johnson Road area.
TRENDING STORIES:
14-year-old accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, causing panic, police say
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
Emory Healthcare responds to viral TikTok of 4 nurses making fun of patients
Investigators say the man is wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and white shoes. They say he can be seen walking away from the area with a limp that indicates a previous injury.
Anyone who recognizes the man or believes they might know anything should contact investigators here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: