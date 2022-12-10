Deputies searching for man who broke into car, stole gun in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies are searching for a man they say broke into a car and stole a gun.

Surveillance video from a house on Spear Circle in Senoia shows the man walk onto the property around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The man can then be seen breaking into the car and rifling through it before finding and stealing a Taurus handgun.

Deputies say they believe that the man is local to the area and could live in the Johnson Road area.

Investigators say the man is wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and white shoes. They say he can be seen walking away from the area with a limp that indicates a previous injury.

Anyone who recognizes the man or believes they might know anything should contact investigators here.

