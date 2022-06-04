Deputies searching for man who burglarized Spalding County convenience store twice

Deputies are searching for an alleged burglar they say returned to the scene of his crime to rob a Spalding County convenience store a second time.

Spalding County deputies say an unidentified man burglarized a convenience store in the 3000 block of Macon Road on Wednesday. They say he came back the very next day and did the same thing.

Over the course of his two burglaries, deputies say he stole 15 to 20 boxes of vape pens and rolling papers. It’s unclear how many vape pens in total the burglar got away with.

The burglary was caught on surveillance camera and showed a man in blue shorts, a green hoodie and black gloves enter the store and take the merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information that could help investigators should contact them at 770-647-4282.

