Deputies searching for man suspected of stabbing family member at South Hill home

Deputies are searching for a 25-year-old man who they suspect stabbed a family member early Wednesday at a home in South Hill.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 4:35 a.m. to the home in the 14100 block of 107th Avenue Court East.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies contacted the stabbing victim, a 32-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. .

It’s not clear what led to the stabbing.

The man suspected of stabbing the 32-year-old left the home with a knife, and deputies said he may have still been in the area when they arrived.

Deputies used police dogs to search nearby, but the man wasn’t found. Deputies are continuing to investigate.