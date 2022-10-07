Deputies searching for missing man in need of insulin in Lincolnton

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been reported missing in Lincolnton.

Deputies said on Oct. 6 they responded to the 1400 block of Janice Road after receiving reports about a missing person.

Family members said 47-year-old Michael Chad Taylor was living in the basement of the home, but he had not been seen since Oct. 2. They said Taylor left the home for around 45 minutes and was gone when they returned.

Taylor does not have a vehicle and did not take any personal belonging with him. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and purple shorts, according to family members.

ALSO READ: Girl reported missing in east Charlotte found safe, CMPD says

Deputies said Taylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires daily insulin for Type II diabetes, but he does not have his medication with him.

Taylor is described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair, blue eyes and a full beard, according to deputies.

Deputies said Taylor has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD searches for missing girl in east Charlotte)



