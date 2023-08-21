Deputies searching for second teen allegedly involved in Burke County High School fight

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for second 17-year-old they say is connected to an Aug. 1 fight at Burke County High School.

Jaden Dixon, 17, is wanted for unlawful street gang activity and affray, according to the sheriff's office.

Dixon has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 154 pounds and is 6 feet tall, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced Zavion Washington, 17, is wanted for unlawful street gang activity, disrupting a public school and affray.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, a fight broke out in the mall area of Burke County High School. The fight involved more than half a dozen students, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.

A number of students were injured during the fight and Assistant Principal Garry Fulcher was scratched on the neck while trying to help break up the fight along with other staff, according to the report.

Washington and Dixon were involved in the altercation, according to officials with the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

