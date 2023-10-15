Deputies searching for shooting suspect after man shot near I-4 in Davenport

Three teens have been arrested for what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A man was found shot on an I-4 off-ramp in Davenport and deputies said they are searching for the shooter.

Deputies said around 2:15 a.m., they responded to the off-ramp to US Hwy 27 from I-4 in Davenport.

They found a man who was shot while exiting the interstate. He was found near his white Dodge truck and appeared to have been traveling westbound on I-4.

He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Deputies believe the man was shot by someone in another car who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office.