Deputies searching for shooting suspect in west Veneta and ask residents to avoid Forest Court

Police lights

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a shooting suspect at a house on Forest Court in Veneta and is requesting residents avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office received a call a little before 2:30 p.m. from a woman alleging she was shot at a residence in the 24000 block of Forest Court, a residential area in west Veneta near the intersection with 10th Street, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The woman said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and that she believed he was still inside the house. Deputies worked to aid the victim after finding her on the front porch of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Her condition remains unknown.

