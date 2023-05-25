Deputies searching for suspect who hit sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit in Butler County

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a man who deputies say was involved in a pursuit Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Jarred Hignite struck a sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle during the pursuit.

>> ‘Unclothed’ man expected to survive after shot by Dayton officers while carrying sword

Hignite has an active parole violation from ODRC along with charges from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest, felonious assault and failure to comply, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Hignite’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 513-785-1000.



