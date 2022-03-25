Deputies searching for suspect in Lehigh Acres neighborhood. Residents told to shelter in place

A suspect shot at a Lee County Sheriff's deputy early Friday who was responding to a call in Lehigh Acres, missing the officer and striking a teenager.

The scene continued as Lehigh Acres residents woke to sirens and helicopters flying over Gunnery Road. The incident occurred on Gilbert Avenue South.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they recovered a gun, but the man remained at large about 9:30 a.m. He had his full staff at his disposal and they used helicopters, K9s and drones.

Lee County Sheriff's Office asks Lehigh Acres residents near 7th Avenue and Gilbert Avenue South to lock their doors and watch for a suspect they are searching for early Friday, March 25, 2022

Some neighborhood residents also received text announcements telling them to shelter in place.

The message informed residents that deputies were investigating an incident "involving a male subject that is still at large and possibly in your area."

It asked them to confirm their doors are locked and if they saw anything suspicious to call authorities.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Deputies searching for suspect in Lehigh Acres neighborhood