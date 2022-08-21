Deputies searching for suspect after man shot and killed in south Everett

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Everett.

Police responded to the reported shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way shortly before 1:15 p.m.

One man has died from a gunshot wound, according to SCSO.

The suspect was seen fleeing from the scene on foot, running north.

Deputies are now searching for the suspect with K9 units and drones.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with short hair. He is wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

All persons are asked to avoid the area while authorities respond to the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.