Deputies searching for suspect who robbed Sarasota bank

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who entered a bank and demanded money from a teller Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the Fifth Third Bank, located at 6265 Tuttle Avenue along University Parkway after the robbery occurred around 10:52 a.m.

The man allegedly left the bank and ran northbound towards University Parkway after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

