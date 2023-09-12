Deputies searching for suspect who stole $3,000 in vapes

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is responsible for stealing $3,000 worth of vapes.

Just before 11 p.m. Sept. 4, deputies responded to Gas World on Walton Way for a theft, according to a news release.

An employee told deputies a person in a hoodie came into the store and grabbed a crate full of vapes from behind the counter, according to the release.

The suspect fled the scene, but deputies found video of the incident on security cameras, according to the release.

Lawsuit: North Augusta Public Safety, Aiken County schools sued for alleged assault of autistic boy

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $3,000 in vapes