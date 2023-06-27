Deputies searching for suspects who shot fireworks out of car at victims walking by

Deputies are searching for a group of people who shot fireworks out of a car at a person walking down the street in Coweta County.

The incident happened on June 22 around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said a black or dark blue Nissan Altima with three people inside drove down Greentop Road shooting off fireworks at the victim.

The victim was able to describe one of the passengers as a young man with shaggy hair.

The vehicle drove away, but then came back and shot more fireworks at the victim.

The Nissan had a Tennessee license plate and a silver chrome accent across the trunk.

Any information about the vehicle or the suspects, in this case, is asked to contact Inv. Claycomb at 770-253-1502 x8256.