Deputies searching for those who stole 2,146 gallons of diesel fuel in Fort Mill

Deputies in York County are searching for vehicles they say were involved in stealing 2,146 gallons of diesel fuel on Tuesday.

York County Sheriff’s Office said three different suspect vehicles were used to steal the fuel at the Gate gas station West Highway on Fort Mill.

NEED TO ID: Feb. 6th, between 3:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., 2,146 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the Gate, located at W. Hwy 160, Fort Mill, using three different suspect vehicles. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/kgmZWYFPXt — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 9, 2024

An unknown person broke open a pump by prying the front of the pump. They then unscrewed the meter that tracks how much fuel is being dispensed.

Deputies said the red and white pickup returned multiple times to the gas station. The black truck was only seen once.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.

