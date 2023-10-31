Deputies searching for two suspects following chase in Chester County

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection with a chase Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Oakley Hall School Road and Highway 9.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle; however, the vehicle did not stop, and a chase began.

The chase came to an end in the parking lot of the Chester Townhouse Apartments on Lancaster Street, according to deputies.

Deputies said three people left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind the complex.

One person has been arrested in connection with this incident. However, the other two people involved are still at large.

Deputies said they are continuing to search the area for the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.

