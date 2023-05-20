Deputies searching for wanted Ga. sex offender who disappeared

A convicted sex offender is listed as “absconded,” which means authorities don’t know where he is.

Haralson County deputies said 30-year-old Michael Hall of Bremen is wanted for multiple sex offender charges.

In February 2022, Hall registered that he was living at a home on Gold Road in Bremen, according to the state’s sex offender registry.

They say went to check on him and found that he was no longer living at the address. They do not know where he is.

He was convicted in 2018 of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

Hall faces charges of violation of the sex offender registry and violation of probation.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about him is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 770-646-2011 or by clicking here.

