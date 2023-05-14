Deputies searching for a woman in child neglect case

May 14—Deputies are searching for a woman in connection with a child neglect case from March that resulted in a baby boy being hospitalized in critical condition.

Lisa Gould, 42, has a $25,000 warrant for her arrest, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department.

"She was watching a two-month-old boy, who was found extremely underweight, dehydrated, and in critical condition," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

The boy's 20-year-old mother was previously jailed on a child neglect complaint in the case.

Victoria Bolton, of Norman, was arrested March 14 after county investigators were called to Norman Regional Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

"They discovered a 2-month-old boy extremely underweight, dehydrated, and in critical condition," the office reported. "Our investigators quickly began assessing the situation and later arrested the child's mother, Victoria Bolton."

Bolton was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she remains, jail records showed.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating Gould.

"If you've seen her or know of her whereabouts, call our office at 405-701-888 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867, the office posted.