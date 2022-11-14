Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer

U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week.

Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in McDonough, where investigators said they are still looking for a woman they say helped Thomas.

Brentson, who is now in the Henry County jail, has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Thomas shot Michael Brown to death at the Hadden Place apartments on Nov. 4. The detention officer, who has only been identified as Officer Williams, was critically injured.

“If you are challenged, crazy enough to try to hurt one of our law enforcement personnel, statewide, nationwide, we’re going to find you and bring you to justice,” Scandrett said.

The sheriff didn’t say what led to the shooting. Thomas had been on the run ever since he left the scene in a Toyota Camry, which was later found in Atlanta.

On Sunday, agents found him at an Econo lodge hotel in Bibb County.

“This individual has been running all over the southeast, running up and down I-75, down into south Georgia, Florida, and he’s been tracked,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. “We had investigation leads. We’ve had people call in.”

Investigators are still searching for Dimarie Coulter, who they say had been actively helping Thomas since the shooting.

The officer was was shot is still in the hospital.

“He is progressing well. He is progressing very well, particularly after being shot five times,” Scandrett said.