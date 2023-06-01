Deputies searching for woman they say is scheming people out of thousands with fake Zillow posts

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say has stolen thousands of dollars from people after deputies said she posted fake listings on Zillow.

Deputies said they are looking for Kelly Moss. Over the past two weeks, they claim Moss used fake names and phone numbers “to scam multiple people out of $7,600,” claiming to own a property in Bremen.

“Kelly has posted the property on websites such as Zillow under several fake names. Kelly currently has active warrants yet continues to take money from people. The property owners are seeking legal recourse,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Warrants have been issued against her on charges of theft by deception. The sheriff’s office said more charges could be coming.

She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighs about 267 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916.

