Deputies seek 2nd suspect in Ruskin burned body case

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that deputies are searching for a second suspect in the case of the man whose burning body was found in a Ruskin field last month.

Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa, 25, is wanted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body, in connection to the death of Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas, 44.

The Tampa Bay Times, citing court records, reported Thursday that deputies quietly arrested the first suspect in the case, 20-year-old Christian Segura-Alvarez, on April 21. That was six days after Ibarra-Barcenas’ body was discovered burning in a field in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue — less than a mile from the home he shared with his wife.

Ibarra-Barcenas was found with a knife still protruding from his back and what appeared to be tape on his right arm and a belt around his ankles, according to Segura-Alvarez’s arrest affidavit and two search warrant affidavits filed in the case.

Segura-Alvarez’s arrest affidavit showed he implicated Almaraz-Barbosa in the killing, but the Times did not name Almaraz-Barbosa in Thursday’s story because the Sheriff’s Office did not confirm he was a suspect.

Mercedes Ibarra, Efrain’s wife, told investigators her husband was last known to be drinking at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, about a mile north of where his body was found, with some men he’d worked with that day.

Two of those men, Segura-Alvarez and Almaraz-Barbosa, told detectives they were drinking at the 10th Avenue house with Ibarra-Barcenas from about 6 to 9 p.m. April 14 and that Ibarra-Barcenas said he wanted to go to a bar or nightclub, then left alone in his white 2014 Chevy Silverado, the affidavits state.

Mercedes Ibarra said her husband’s truck and phone were not at the house. Detectives pinged the phone and saw it was near the Newberry Road exit off Interstate 75 in the Gainesville area. A license plate reader showed Ibarra-Barcenas’ pickup was in that area around 6:18 a.m. April 15.

Story continues

The next day, investigators found Ibarra-Barcenas’ phone in the same area.

The phone’s data showed it was at the 10th Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. April 15 and then moved to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Armenia Avenue in Tampa until around 11:30 p.m. The phone was back at the 10th Avenue home from about 2:35 a.m. to 3:36 a.m. the next day, and then at the field on Will Scarlett Avenue from 3:36 a.m. to 3:43 a.m.

Detectives found surveillance video from the Fort Lonesome Grocery on State Road 674 that showed the Chevy pull up to the gas pumps at 2:35 a.m. Two men who did not appear to be Ibarra-Barcenas were in the truck, and the driver got out briefly before reentering and driving away.

Surveillance video from the Rebel convenience store on U.S. 301 in Riverview showed the truck there from 2:54 a.m. to 3 a.m. A man who deputies now say was Almaraz-Barbosa got out of the driver’s seat, purchased a phone charger with cash and left.

On April 17, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the man in the Rebel store video, calling him a person of interest in the case.

Detectives got a search warrant for the 10th Avenue home, and while the search was underway, Segura-Alvarez arrived and was shown the video of the man at the Rebel store, according to the arrest affidavit. He became “visibly upset” and asked to be interviewed elsewhere, the affidavits state.

During the interview, Segura-Alvarez said he witnessed Almaraz-Barbosa kill Ibarra-Barcenas and bind him with tape. Segura-Alvarez said he helped load Ibarra-Barcenas’ body into his pickup truck and take it to the field where, according to Segura-Alvarez, the other man lit the body on fire.

Segura-Alvarez also admitted to hitting Ibarra-Barcenas at least three times in the stomach and that Almaraz-Barbosa hit and kicked him multiple times.

The court documents do not include information about a suspected motive. The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the medical examiner had not yet provided a cause of death for Ibarra-Barcenas.

Segura-Alvarez was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and evidence tampering. His bail is set at $600,000.

Almaraz-Barbosa also faces charges of evidence tampering and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“While we believe this to be an isolated incident, this man clearly has no regard for human life, and we are committed to closing this case with his arrest,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Friday in a prepared statement. “I urge anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and help us to bring this victim’s family the closure they deserve.”