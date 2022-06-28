Deputies seek Bremerton man who allegedly fired shot in North Kitsap domestic incident

NORTH KITSAP – Deputies are seeking to arrest a 22-year-old Bremerton man after he allegedly fired a handgun during a confrontation with an ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the woman's residence in the 15000 block of Levin Road at 6:30 a.m., said Kitsap County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Ken Dickinson. The woman's current boyfriend was dropping her off at the home when the ex-boyfriend, the 22-year-old Bremerton man, confronted them, Dickinson said. He pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the ground, and both men fled the scene.

No one was injured.

About 90 minutes later, the ex-boyfriend's vehicle was located at a residence on Viking Way. Deputies received permission to search the home and recovered the pistol but did not find the man.

Deputies have probable cause to arrest the 22-year-old and are seeking to find him, Dickinson said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Deputies seek Bremerton man who allegedly fired shot