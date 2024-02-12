Deputies seek details in shooting at Harrison Twp. Speedway

Feb. 12—Montgomery County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help investigating a shooting Sunday night at a Harrison Twp. Speedway.

Around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to the gas station at 5000 N. Main St. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.