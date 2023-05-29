Deputies seek gunman in Azalea Park shooting in Orange County

A man was hurt in a shooting late Sunday in Azalea Park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Brosche Road off Semoran Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.

They said they located an injured man in that area and determined that whoever shot him had left the area.

The victim, 32, went to a hospital for care and is expected to recover, according to OCSO.

Investigators could not provide a description of the suspect, who at last report, was still being sought by deputies.

