Deputies seek help finding South Haven Twp woman

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from South Haven Township.

In a Sunday news release, the sheriff’s office said family and friends told investigators they were worried about Stacey Marie Brugh, 42, because she had not been in touch with them for days.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further details.

Anyone with information about wher Brugh may be is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.