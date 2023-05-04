Deputies seek help identifying person of interest in shots fired call at Harrison Twp. apartment

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a shots fired call that sparked a large police investigation at a Harrison Township apartment building last week.

On April 27, crews were dispatched to the Brookview Place Apartment Complex in the 4000 block of North Main Street in reference to a shots fired call shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office previously told News Center 7 that investigation showed an unknown suspect wearing a ski mask fired at least one shot with a handgun toward the apartment building. The suspect then walked inside the building to an unknown location.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team along with the Dayton SWAT team searched the building, but the suspect was not located.

A witness described the suspect as a tall and skinny male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black mask, ripped/torn blue jeans and white gym shoes, the sheriffs office said. The firearm was described described as a solid black gun and was seen in their right hand.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a male who was seen wearing clothing that matches witness statements and is a person of interest in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the person in the photo is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357(HELP).

Montgomery County, we need YOUR help! The individual photographed below is a person of interest in a shots fired call... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Deputies took a man into custody while searching for a shooting suspect inside a Harrison Twp. apartment complex. Deputies were not able to confirm his involvement in the incident or if he's facing any charges. Mike Campbell/Staff

