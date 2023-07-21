Deputies seek information on flipped vehicle found with blood on windshield

CLAY TOWNSHIP — Deputies with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a vehicle was found flipped over on its side with blood on the windshield on Echo Road SE, south of Gnadenhutten.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the agency received a call at 11:46 a.m. Thursday that someone had found a side-by-side utility vehicle flipped over on its side. No occupants were around the vehicle at the time.

Sgt. Phil Valdez and Deputy Michael Fink responded to call and had the dispatch center check with the hospitals to see if someone had come in with injuries that could have come from the crash site, but nobody had.

Deputies on scene located a firearm with the utility vehicle. Their main concern was that the amount of blood on the vehicle suggested that the individual could have sustained serious injury.

Deputy Chris Edwards responded and deployed his K-9 Rocky to look for the driver in the event that that person had wandered from the vehicle and may have fallen due to injuries. No person was located, however Rocky did locate another gun and a backpack and some other things a good distance from the utility vehicle.

Stolen gun found

The gun located by Rocky was identified as stolen and it was later determined that the gun was stolen from a nearby home on River Hill Road, Port Washington. The other items, which included a bag and some clothing, were collected as evidence.

Evidence technician Sgt. Ryan Hamilton responded to document the scene and collect blood evidence and Detective Sgt. Ed Jones responded to assist and will be involved in the continuing investigation.

The matter is still under investigation and investigators will pursue the leads from the evidence that was left behind.

Anyone who has information about the case should call into the sheriff’s office at 330-339-2000.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Deputies seek information on flipped vehicle found near Gnadenhutten