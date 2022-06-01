Deputies seek information in Spruce Creek Fly-In burglaries

Deputies in Volusia County are investigating several home burglaries in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community.

Investigators said each of the burglaries occurred sometime Friday evening and all appear to be connected.

Deputies said they think at least two suspects may be involved in the break-ins.

Investigators said one suspect was caught on surveillance video using a tool to break the glass on the rear sliding doors before entering the homes.

Deputies describe the suspected burglar as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a black hoodie, pants, and sneakers with reflective material on them.

Deputies ask anyone with information about any of these cases to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

See map of location below:

