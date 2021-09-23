Deputies seek man accused of fleeing Sunday morning near Eldorado

Sep. 23—Daniel Jacob Martinez, a man with a long and extensive criminal history, faces new charges after leading Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on a foot chase Sunday morning, court documents say.

According to sheriff's office report, a deputy tried to stop a 1986 white GMC truck around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 285 south of Santa Fe because it had a fake temporary tag.

The deputy recognized the driver as 56-year-old Martinez from previous encounters.

When the deputy called him by name, Martinez responded, "I am his brother, Stephen," the report said.

A second deputy arrived to provide backup, but Martinez shouted expletives and fled north in the truck, according to the report.

He drove erratically for about three miles and then pulled over near Colina Way, a small road across the highway from an Eldorado subdivision.

He got out of the truck and began running, according to the report.

A New Mexico State Police officer arrived to assist the deputies, and a foot chase ensued, according to the report.

The pursuit ended when Martinez jumped over a barbed-wire fence and ran into brush, evading law enforcement.

Deputies determined the truck he was driving was not stolen, but his license had been suspended, the report said. An arrest warrant was issued Monday, charging Martinez with aggravated fleeing from law enforcement and four misdemeanor counts.

Martinez has a criminal history dating from 1993 and has been convicted of several violent crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a household member and attempted kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense.