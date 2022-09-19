Deputies seek info on man’s fatal shooting in Pasco woods

NEW PORT RICHEY — Deputies are asking the public for information after a 35-year-old man was shot in a wooded area along State Road 52 on Sunday.

Marcus Marquis, 35, was walking south on SR 52 just east of Colony Road in New Port Richey about 5 a.m. and then entered the woods, where he was shot by an unknown person, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies want to speak with anyone who knew Marquis or saw him Sunday before the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or report anonymously at crimestopperstb.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.