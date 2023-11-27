Deputies seek other victims of pest & lawn service worker accused of exposing himself to customers

Polk County deputies have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to two women while he worked in their homes.

27-year-old Tyler Mountain of Lake Wales faces a misdemeanor charge of lewd exhibition and a felony charge of lewd exhibition to an elderly person, but deputies say he could have more victims.

The investigation began on Oct. 26 after a 76-year-old Davenport woman reported that an employee of Massey Services exposed himself to her while he was in her home to provide an estimate for pest control services.

The victim told deputies that the man, later identified as Mountain, stepped out of her bathroom with his penis exposed saying that his zipper was broken, and that he requested her assistance with it, which she refused.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy contacted a Regional Manager for Massey Services who told them Mountain was fired immediately after a complaint was made about the incident, and that it was the second such complaint they had received about him.

Mountain was arrested for the Oct. 26 incident on Nov. 22, and released the next day on $5,000 bond. However, the alleged victim from the earlier complaint was not immediately available for an interview.

Once detectives contacted her, that victim told a similar story in which Mountain came to her home on July 24 for lawn maintenance and exposed himself, again claiming his zipper was broken.

Mountain was arrested again on Nov. 25 for the July incident and released the next day after posting another $1,000 bond.

“This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself—this behavior is disgusting and predatory,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement announcing the arrest. “We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding similar acts by Mountain to call them at 863-298-6200.

