Deputies seek person of interest in alleged vehicle assault that severed woman's ankle in Harrison Twp.

Jan. 30—The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in an alleged felonious assault in Harrison Twp. where a man reportedly intentionally hit a woman with a vehicle.

Darius Thomas is believed to be involved at the assault, which was reported around 9:55 p.m. Monday at Salem Beverage, 3440 Salem Ave, according to the sheriff's office.

A 29-year-old woman was found with her right ankle severed and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle allegedly involved in the assault was a 2013 Kia Soul with Ohio registration KAP5082. The driver reportedly fled in the vehicle, heading east on West Hillcrest Avenue toward Salem Avenue. The Kia should have significant damage to the front and hood areas.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend, according to deputies.

"At one point during the argument the male got into his vehicle and purposely drove into the female, knocking her to the ground," says a statement from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can be shared with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).