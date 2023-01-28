Deputies seek person of interest’s ID in connection to auto theft

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person of interest involved in a vehicle theft.

A black Chevrolet HHR with black wheels was stolen from the Discount Fashion Warehouse parking lot at 1402 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township January 13.

Deputies released photos of the stolen vehicle and the person of interest after obtaining surveillance footage from a neighboring business.

The person of interest was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, green hat, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person or the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765.