Deputies seek public’s help after fight, shooting at Hesperia apartment complex

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying juvenile suspects who began fighting, with one shooting into the crowd at the Sunrise Terrace Apartment complex in Hesperia.

On Jan. 24, deputies responded to the report of multiple teenagers fighting at the Sunrise Terrace Apartments at 16599 Muscatel Street in Hesperia. The apartments are between C Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue East, east of the railroad tracks.

Deputies discovered that during the fight, one suspect retrieved a firearm and began shooting at the other teeanger inside the apartment complex. Once the shooting occurred, the teenagers fled the area, several by vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

When deputies arrived, they located fire cartridge casings and unfired cartridges, however, no suspects or victims have been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

