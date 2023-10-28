Deputies seek public’s help to find missing teen last seen in Oro Grande

Victor Valley sheriff’s officials are seeking the public's help to find 15-year-old Evelyn V. Castaneda from Helendale, who left school in Oro Grande on Friday with her adult boyfriend, Luis Angel Aguilar, police said.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, teenager Evelyn V. Castaneda was with her brother when they arrived at Riverside Prep High School in Oro Grande, north of Victorville.

Upon exiting the school bus, Castaneda walked off the school campus and was seen being picked up by her boyfriend, Luis Angel Aguilar, who is approximately 25 years old, sheriff’s officials said.

Aguilar was seen driving a 2003 gray, four-door Oldsmobile Alero with California license plate 6BEX515, police stated.

Castaneda was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, red Vans shoes, and a black backpack with butterflies.

Both Castaneda and Aguilar are not answering their cell phones, according to investigators.

Sheriff’s investigators are releasing Castaneda's photo and are asking anyone who may have information on the duo's whereabouts to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy W. Fifita at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

