Deputies seek public's help to ID suspect who stole cash, credit cards in Apple Valley

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and credit cards from a vehicle in Apple Valley.

On Oct. 26, a woman broke into a vehicle in the 23200 block of Bear Valley Road, sheriff's officials said. The area is near the Lone Wolf Colony, between Central and Chipmunk roads in Apple Valley.

The woman is accused of stealing more than $4,700 in cash, credit cards, and financial information from inside the vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the suspect used the stolen credit cards at gas stations in Lucerne Valley and Big Bear, police said.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify and find the woman. She is described as white or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build, with brown, or brown and red hair.

Sheriff's deputies seek the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and credit cards from a vehicle in Apple Valley.

She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie sweatshirt, black pants with holes in the knees, red suspenders hanging from her waist, and white and black Puma sneakers.

The woman also has a tattoo on her inner right ankle and was seen wearing glasses at one of the gas stations.

The suspect vehicle is a dark color, 2006 to 2008 Ford F-150. The truck is a crew cab with suicide doors, tinted windows, a silver-colored metal bumper, and silver-colored step-side rails.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 240-7400, Ext. 7424, or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

