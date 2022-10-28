Deputies seek public's help in identifying vandals who hit Oro Grande school

Riverside Preparatory School in Oro Grande.

Sheriff’s officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for theft and vandalism at Riverside Preparatory School in Oro Grande.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that sometime between Oct. 1 and 2, one or more suspects entered the school at 19900 National Trails Highway and stole tools valued at more than $1,000 from a school-owned Ford F150 truck.

They also used one of the stolen tools, a cordless grinder, to cut and remove the catalytic converter from another school-owned truck parked on the property.

Deputies are hoping that someone with information about the incident will come forward.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy W. Fifita at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies seek public's help to ID vandals who hit Oro Grande school