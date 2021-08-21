Deputies seek to return items pilfered at local cemetary

Aug. 21—The San Joaquin County SheriffÕs Office is seeking to return several items taken from headstones and crypts at Cherokee Memorial Park to their rightful places, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

On Sunday, county deputies responded to a report of possible vandalism at the cemetery. The caller told dispatchers that someone had thrown flowers onto the ground at the Chapel of Flowers. He also reported that personal items that belonged on his daughterÕs crypt had been removed and were missing.

Deputies responding to the scene received a tip from an employee leading to the arrest of Rae Kause, 33, of Lodi. Kause is suspected of vandalism, felony destruction of cemetery property, and petty theft.

According to the arresting deputies, the items reported missing by the original caller were found in KauseÕs possession.

Kause was also in possession of several other items that deputies believe were taken from other crypts and headstones throughout the cemetery. Among the recovered items are several rosaries, keychains with Disney characters, and a baseball. Photos of some of the items are available at the departmentÕs Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SJSheriff.

Anyone who visits Cherokee Memorial Park and finds items missing may contact the SheriffÕs Office. The items recovered from Kause are being held by the office for safekeeping while they work to return them to their rightful places, or to family members.

To report a missing item, or if you recognize one of the recovered items, call the SheriffÕs Office at 209-468-4400, option 1, and refer to case number 21-17861.