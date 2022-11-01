Deputies seek shooter in deadly New Port Richey home invasion

NEW PORT RICHEY — Deputies are searching for a masked man who broke into a New Port Richey home early Tuesday and fatally shot a woman in front of two young children.

The home invasion happened about 12:45 a.m. at a home on Menifee Court, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. A man broke into the home, pointed a gun at a woman who had been sleeping on a couch in a front room and then moved onto a bedroom, where a woman was sleeping with two children, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference later Tuesday morning.

When the man turned onto the light, the woman sat up and said, “Don’t shoot me,” Nocco said. The man shot her once and when she fell to the floor, shot her once more and then left the home. Investigators believe he then got into a car.

The woman died at a local hospital. Nocco did not release her name. The two children, who Nocco said were both under 12, were not injured.

Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random act because it appears the man knew the layout of the home and who his intended victim was, Nocco said.

“It seemed like he knew exactly who he was going for,” Nocco said.

Deputies said the man has a heavy build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a skull-type mask.

Nocco asked anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at pascosheriff.com/tips.