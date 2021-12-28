Deputies seek suspect after chase from Anderson to Knox counties

Anderson County Sheriff's Office seal

Officers with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office pursued a U-Haul truck Sunday, Dec. 26, after an alleged vehicle burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress at 1226 Foust Carney Road in the Claxton community at about 7:33 p.m. Sunday, according to information from the office. The callers to the Sheriff's Office stated when they pulled in their driveway, the suspect was reportedly seen taking items off their car and fleeing in a U-Haul truck.

The caller’s husband followed the U-Haul into South Clinton, where the suspect then turned onto Hiway Drive, according to the Sheriff's Office information. ACSO Sgt. L.B. Steele, was reportedly on Hiway Drive and activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver in the U-Haul did not stop and began turning onto side streets in the South Clinton community before getting back onto Clinch Avenue and driving south toward Clinton Highway. The pursuit reportedly went into Knox County, specifically the Powell area.

The driver reportedly turned onto East Emory Road and passed a vehicle on the narrow two-lane road. The Sheriff's Office stated it lost sight of the truck around First Baptist in Powell. Soon thereafter, Knox County dispatch reportedly told the ACSO that callers said a U-Haul truck was abandoned in front of their house on Verona Road in Powell.

Upon arrival, the ACSO reportedly discovered the vehicle was still running. The homeowner said the suspect fled on foot. The search was not successful; however, found in the vehicle was a pair of brown gloves, wireless cutting tools, and a wallet reportedly containing the identification of Elgin Weaver, date of birth Sept. 2, 1979. Weaver’s name was on the rental agreement with U-Haul. The U-Haul truck was reportedly supposed to be returned on Dec. 2. During this process, Loudon County reportedly advised ACSO that a driver in a U-Haul truck attempted to run over one of their deputies, but got away. The U-Haul was reportedly towed to the impound lot for evidentiary purposes.

"This case has been referred to our Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation," according to the Sheriff's Office information.

