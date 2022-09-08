Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Midlands hotel

Authorities are seeking a man who allegedly robbed an Orangeburg hotel late last month.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that investigators went to a hotel on Citadel Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 31. The clerk at the hotel said that, just after 2 a.m., a light-skinned Black man walked into the hotel wearing all black. Surveillance photos show the man wearing a hood on his head and a mask on his face.

The suspect walked behind the counter in the lobby of the hotel, the release said, and grabbed the clerk’s bag, which contained her bank cards, personal items and a firearm.

When the clerk protested, the suspect showed her a handgun, deputies said.

Those who have information about the alleged robbery can call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.