Deputies seek suspect in Waffle House robbery

Dec. 8—AUSTINBURG — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is investigating Friday night's armed robbery at the Waffle House on Route 45, near Interstate 90.

Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tan work boots.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident. He fled eastbound on Sidley Court to the Volvo mechanic's parking lot.

Sheriff William Niemi said the suspect dropped a marijuana pipe in a case, which was sent to the lab for testing.

The man forced an employee to open the register and he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The entire incident lasted one-and-a-half minutes, according to the footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department at 440-576-9090.