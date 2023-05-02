Deputies seek suspects after Island County home burglary caught on camera

Deputies with the Island County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to identify a person seen on camera burglarizing a home.

On the morning of Apr. 28, a camera spotted a man inside a home in the Greenbank area.

The man is white with black hair, wearing black pants, a gray coat, and carrying a black backpack. He’s also wearing a grayish covering over his mouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, the audio suggests there are two people in the house, but only one is seen on the video.

If you know the identity of the person, contact Sgt. Walker at 360-679-9567 or email tips@islandcountywa.gov.

Reference case number 23-I06856.



