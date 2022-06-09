Deputies seek witnesses of fatal Thousand Oaks hit-and-run

Thousand Oaks deputies are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night that led to the death of a 77-year-old man.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported the crash took place at 8:40 p.m. along Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court. The city of Thousand Oaks contracts for police services with the sheriff's office.

A patrol deputy found the victim lying in a marked crosswalk. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of family by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators learned the victim was crossing the street as part of a group of pedestrians when he was hit by a white sedan heading eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard. Witness reports indicated the car stopped just past the crosswalk but then fled the area.

The incident is under investigation by the Thousand Oaks traffic bureau. Anyone who saw the crash or has information can contact Senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at 805-947-8289.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

