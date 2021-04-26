Deputies seeking information about fatal shooting in New Port Richey

A 52-year-old man was found shot at a New Port Richey gas station Sunday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Parrish was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Deputies said he was not shot at the Sunoco gas station on Moon Lake Road, but was instead shot at a nearby home at Olsen Street and Fuller Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information identifying people who were at the home before and after Parrish was shot. Video footage shows an SUV and two motorcycles headed south on Olsen Street toward Gurnee Avenue, deputies said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.