Deputies seeking information in Volusia county gas station robbery

Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a robbery at a gas station near Ormond Beach on Monday night.

Investigators said that just before 10 p.m., a masked man armed with a handgun entered the Chevron station at 1716 Ocean Shore Boulevard and demanded cash.

Deputies said that after the clerk handed over the money, the robber left the business and ran off in an unknown direction.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a bandana over his face.

Deputies ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-323-0151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

